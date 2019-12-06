Home

Warner Joyce Passed away peacefully on 13th November, aged 96.
Loving wife of the late Kenneth, much loved mum of Margaret, Patricia, Steven, Gina and Andrea, also a much loved mother in law, nannan and great nannan.
A service to take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Friday 20th December at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu for the
Alzheimer's Society may be given on the day or sent c/o G&M Lunt,
1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB
God saw you getting sleepy,
When life was not to be,
He put His arms around you,
And whispered "come to me".
Published in The Star on Dec. 6, 2019
