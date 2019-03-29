|
|
|
Hunt (née Somerset)
Joyce Passed away peacefully on the 17th March 2019 at Moorend Place Nursing Home,
aged 85 years. Beloved Wife of Ron,
Mum of Alan & Margaret,
Richard & Sarah, Grandmother of Gareth and Tom and their partners Simone and Sam and
Great Grandmother of Ethan.
Funeral service at St. Paul's Church, Norton Lees on Tuesday 9th April at 12 Noon followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Parkinson's UK may be sent to G & M Lunt 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB
Published in The Star on Mar. 29, 2019
