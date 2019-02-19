Home

John Heath & Son (Ecclesfield)
206 High Greave
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S5 9GQ
0114 272222
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
13:00
St. Thomas' Church
Wincobank
View Map
Joyce Harper Notice
HARPER (nee CLARKE)
Joyce Margaret Peacefully on her 87th Birthday,
10th February in the
Northern General Hospital.
Beloved wife of the late Bill
(William John). Much loved mum, mother-in-law and grandma.
Service at St. Thomas' Church, Wincobank on Monday 25th February at 1pm followed by an interment
in Shiregreen Cemetery.
Flowers or donations,
if wished, made payable to
'The British Heart Foundation'
may be sent to John Heath & Sons, Ecclesfield Funeral Home,
206 High Greave, S5 9GQ.

Sleep peacefully Mom.
Always loving, caring and understanding.
Stayed cheerful, strong and
dignified to the end.
Very sadly missed.
We will always love and fondly
remember our lovely Mom.
All our love Melvin & Lynda xxx

Dear Mum, so many memories,
so much love. Rest peacefully.
Andrew & Sam xxx

Fly safe in those stars with Grandad.
Goodnight Grandma,
forever in my heart,
I love you always Lauri xxx

Goodnight, God bless Grandma.
Lots of love,
Thomas, William & Harry xxx
Published in The Star on Feb. 19, 2019
