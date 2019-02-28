|
|
|
BROWN (née Archer)
Joyce Late of Beighton.
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 20th January 2019.
Reunited with her beloved Husband Henry.
Devoted Mother to Brenda, Sharon & Robert and also the late Michael.
Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Always in our hearts.
Rest in peace Mother.
Funeral Service to be held on Monday March 11th 2019 at St Mary's Church, Beighton at 12.30pm followed by committal at City Road Crematorium
at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to The Haematology Department Royal Hallamshire Hospital.
C/O Barry Pritchard Funeral Services, 88-90 Worksop Road, Swallownest, Sheffield, S26 4WH. Tel 0114 287 5852
Published in The Star on Feb. 28, 2019
