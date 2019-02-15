Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
13:00
St Mary's Church
Bolsterstone
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St Mary's Churchyard
Bolsterstone
View Map
Josephine Bell Notice
BELL (nèe Swain)
Josephine previously of Far View Road, Sheffield, former pupil/teacher at High Storrs Grammar School and Stocksbridge Primary School, passed away peacefully on 6th February 2019,
aged 84 years. Wife of the late
Anthony (Tony) and mother of Nigel. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Bolsterstone on Friday 22nd February at 1.00 pm followed by interment in the churchyard. No flowers by request.
All enquiries to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in The Star on Feb. 15, 2019
