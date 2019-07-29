|
|
|
MURPHY Joseph (Joe) Passed away peacefully on July 23rd 2019, aged 95 years. Beloved Husband of Olga
Much loved Dad of Julie.
Father in law of Greg.
Loving Grandad of Craig and Michelle,
Great Grandad of Neve, Isabel, Cohan,
Millar and Lottie.
The Funeral Service will take place at
City Road Crematorium on Monday August 5th at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Joe made payable for St. Luke's Hospice may be given at the Service or sent to
H. Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Loved Always
Published in The Star on July 29, 2019