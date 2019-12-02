Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Resources
More Obituaries for John Stirling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Stirling

Notice Condolences

John Stirling Notice
Stirling John Aged 87 years, on 23rd November.
Beloved husband of the late Marion, dearly loved father of Janet and Robert and father-in-law of John and Sally and devoted grandad of Jess, Robert, Hannah and Kate.
Committal service at Grenoside Crematorium (South Chapel) on Monday 9th December at 2.30pm followed by a service of thanksgiving
at St. Luke's Church, Lodge Moor,
at 3.30pm. No flowers. Donations payable to the Friends of the Botanical Gardens (F.O.B.S.) may be sent to
Jason Heath, John Heath and Sons, Earsham Street, S4 7LS.
Published in The Star on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -