|
|
|
Stirling John Aged 87 years, on 23rd November.
Beloved husband of the late Marion, dearly loved father of Janet and Robert and father-in-law of John and Sally and devoted grandad of Jess, Robert, Hannah and Kate.
Committal service at Grenoside Crematorium (South Chapel) on Monday 9th December at 2.30pm followed by a service of thanksgiving
at St. Luke's Church, Lodge Moor,
at 3.30pm. No flowers. Donations payable to the Friends of the Botanical Gardens (F.O.B.S.) may be sent to
Jason Heath, John Heath and Sons, Earsham Street, S4 7LS.
Published in The Star on Dec. 2, 2019