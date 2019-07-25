|
|
|
SKIDMORE John Died suddenly whilst on holiday with his family in Plymouth, aged 75.
Beloved husband of Yvonne,
father to Deborah and Martin, wonderful grandad and great grandad.
Will be deeply missed.
Funeral service at
City Road Crematorium on
Friday 2nd August at 2.30pm.
Service conducted by family friend
Rev David Goddard.
Wake to be held at
Darnall Horticultural Club.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Sheffield Children's Hospital. Donation box provided at the service.
Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Michael Fogg Funeral Directors Tel: 0114 265 3000
Published in The Star on July 25, 2019