Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:45
City Road Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John Saunders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Saunders

Notice Condolences

John Saunders Notice
SAUNDERS John Arthur Passed away peacefully on the 20th September 2019
aged 76 years .
Dearly loved Husband, Dad,
Grandad and Partner
Service to be held at
City Road Crematorium on
Thursday 10th October at 11.45am.
Family flowers only, but any kind donations may be given on the day or to W.Simpson and Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road. S2 2SP,
in aid of Cancer Research UK.
All our love from your children, Denise, Paul, Julian, Nathan and your devoted partner Beryl.
Published in The Star on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
Download Now