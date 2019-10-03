|
|
|
SAUNDERS John Arthur Passed away peacefully on the 20th September 2019
aged 76 years .
Dearly loved Husband, Dad,
Grandad and Partner
Service to be held at
City Road Crematorium on
Thursday 10th October at 11.45am.
Family flowers only, but any kind donations may be given on the day or to W.Simpson and Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road. S2 2SP,
in aid of Cancer Research UK.
All our love from your children, Denise, Paul, Julian, Nathan and your devoted partner Beryl.
Published in The Star on Oct. 3, 2019