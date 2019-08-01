|
ROWLING Died peacefully on 27th July
at home in Broomhill, Sheffield,
John Thompson Rowling, F.R.C.S.
aged 98 years, former General Surgeon and Author. Dearly loved and loving husband of the late Elizabeth
and a dear friend of many.
Service at Sheffield Cathedral on Tuesday 6th August at 11.00am, followed by private interment.
No flowers please. Donations if wished made payable to "GideonsUK" may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons, 4-16 Earsham Street,
Sheffield S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk.
Requiescat In Pace.
Published in The Star on Aug. 1, 2019