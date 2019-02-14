|
PLANT John Terence (Jack) Passed away in Balmoral Care Home on February 8th, 2019 aged 83 years.
Beloved Husband of Joyce.
Much loved Dad of Andrea and Diane.
Father in law of Melvyn.
Loving Grandad of Scott, Liam,
Nicholas and Rachel.
Loving Great Grandad of Esmae
and Autumn.
Dear Brother of Raymond and
the late Claudia.
The Funeral Service will take place at
City Road Crematorium on
Monday February 18th at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Sadly Missed
Published in The Star on Feb. 14, 2019
