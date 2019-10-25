Resources More Obituaries for John Parkin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Parkin

Notice Condolences PARKIN John Edward Peacefully in hospital on

12th October aged 90 years.

Much loved dad of David and Nigel and their families.

Funeral service at

Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on

Wednesday 30th October at 10.30am.

Family flowers only please

but, if wished, donations made payable to Cancer Research UK may be sent to Wood Funeral Service,

848 Ecclesall Road, S11 8TP.



After 90 years you've finally

called it a day.

So many good memories of you

as I grew up, I'd like to think your

values in life have rubbed off on me.

Thanks Dad for 64 years

of your love and wisdom.

Hope you are reunited with our family.

Your loving son, David.



Thanks for being a great friend

and lovely Dad. Remembering our special times together,

evenings spent watching crime shows, sport and putting bets on.

All our love Nigel and Bev.



Your presence we miss,

Your memory we treasure,

Loving you always,

Forgetting you never.

From Grandson, Matthew.



Grandad, Goodbyes are not forever,

Goodbyes are not the end.

They simply mean we'll miss you

until we meet again.

Love from Rachel, Adam, Olivia,

Lola, Isaac and Marlee.



You were our grandad

and our best friend.

Thank you for all that we shared together and all that you taught us.

You were loved so much and

will be forever in our hearts.

RIP our lovely Gragra.

Juliette and Annabelle xx



Great Grandad, you will be loved

and missed every day.

Published in The Star on Oct. 25, 2019