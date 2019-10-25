|
PARKIN John Edward Peacefully in hospital on
12th October aged 90 years.
Much loved dad of David and Nigel and their families.
Funeral service at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Wednesday 30th October at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please
but, if wished, donations made payable to Cancer Research UK may be sent to Wood Funeral Service,
848 Ecclesall Road, S11 8TP.
After 90 years you've finally
called it a day.
So many good memories of you
as I grew up, I'd like to think your
values in life have rubbed off on me.
Thanks Dad for 64 years
of your love and wisdom.
Hope you are reunited with our family.
Your loving son, David.
Thanks for being a great friend
and lovely Dad. Remembering our special times together,
evenings spent watching crime shows, sport and putting bets on.
All our love Nigel and Bev.
Your presence we miss,
Your memory we treasure,
Loving you always,
Forgetting you never.
From Grandson, Matthew.
Grandad, Goodbyes are not forever,
Goodbyes are not the end.
They simply mean we'll miss you
until we meet again.
Love from Rachel, Adam, Olivia,
Lola, Isaac and Marlee.
You were our grandad
and our best friend.
Thank you for all that we shared together and all that you taught us.
You were loved so much and
will be forever in our hearts.
RIP our lovely Gragra.
Juliette and Annabelle xx
Great Grandad, you will be loved
and missed every day.
Love from Shelby and Roman.
Published in The Star on Oct. 25, 2019