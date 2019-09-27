|
|
|
McCARTAN
John Died peacefully at Northern General Hospital on 23rd September 2019
after a long illness, fought with
dignity and good humour.
A loving husband to Teresa,
much-loved dad of Jane, Clare and Michael and loving grandad of Jake, George, Lucy and Kaleb.
He will be greatly missed by
his family and friends.
Service to be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Sandygate Road on Wednesday 2nd October at 3pm, followed by private cremation.
No flowers please, donations if wished made payable to "St Luke's Hospice" sent to Jason Heath, John Heath & Sons, Earsham Street, S4 7LS or
online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Sept. 27, 2019