|
|
|
Latham John Passed away peacefully on 28th May 2019, aged 77 years.
Devoted husband of Pauline, also a loving dad, father in law
and grandad.
Funeral service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium North Chapel
on Friday 14th June at 1.00.pm.
Family flowers only by request
donations for Macmillan Palliative
Care Unit N.G.H may be given on
the day or sent to Eric Eyre
Funeral Service, Mortomley Lane,
High Green, Sheffield, S35 3HR.
Special thanks to all staff on the Macmillan Unit for their care shown
to John.
Published in The Star on June 7, 2019
Read More