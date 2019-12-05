Home

GILLOTT Dr John Henry Aged 82 years,
on 25th November at home.
Former G.P of Rustlings Road
and Woodbank Crescent.
Beloved Husband of Margaret, much loved Father of David and Timothy and a very dear Father in law and Grandad.
Service at St. Mark's Church, Broomhill, on Tuesday 17th December at 11.30am, followed by interment at
Crookes Cemetery.
No flowers please, if wished,
donations made payable to
The Dogs Trust, may be sent to
Jason Heath, John Heath and Sons, Earsham Street, S4 7LS.
Published in The Star on Dec. 5, 2019
