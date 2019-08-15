Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
15:30
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
John Fouldes


1922 - 2019 Notice Condolences
John Fouldes Notice
FOULDES John Frank
'Jack' 1.11.22 - 10.8.19
Brother of Tony.
Formerly Electrical Engineering Technician, Sheffield University and Kelham Island Industrial Museum. Member of National
Trades Technical Society.
Chesterfield Canal
Restoration enthusiast.
The Funeral service will take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday 22nd August 2019 at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations in lieu if desired to
RSPCA, which can be made on
the day of the funeral as
a donation box will be available
at the Crematorium or
these can be passed C/o
Philip Gray, G.E. Foers & Co,
24 Station Road, Treeton,
Rotherham, S60 5PN.
Published in The Star on Aug. 15, 2019
