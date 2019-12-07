Home

Maltby Independent Funeral Service Ltd (Rotherham)
471 Badsley Moor Way
Rotherham, South Yorkshire S65 2QS
01709 360825
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:15
Rotherham Crematorium
John Curtis

John Curtis Notice
CURTIS John Sadly passed away at Moorgate Lodge, with his family by his side on
25th November 2019,
aged 69 years.
John will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 20th December at
Rotherham Crematorium at 10.15am.
Family flowers only but donations in memory of John to Parkinsons Society and or Moorgate Lodge, may be left in the collection after the service or sent
c/o J Neal Independent Funeral Service, 471 Badsley Moor Lane, Rotherham, S65 2QS.
Published in The Star on Dec. 7, 2019
