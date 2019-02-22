CLAYTON John It was only a short time we shared

in this life John,

but we made some fantastic lovely memories together.

You were your own kind of man,

with a big heart, big personality,

a legend.

You had the most amazing loyal friends any man could ever wish for,

it's been a pleasure to meet them.

Always kind and caring,

you wore your heart on your sleeve.

Carry on being the free spirit you've always been.

I was blessed to be with you

until the end.

I love you dearly and miss you terribly.

Your Sue x



John-Boy

Gone but never forgotten,

You made a big impact on our lives in such a short time.

Our table cloth won't be the same without you staining it

and we'll keep a cheeky John Smith's

in the fridge for you!

We'll miss you loads,

forever in our hearts.

Nicki, Neil, Kizzy, Mark and of course, your "babbie" Freya xxxxx Published in The Star on Feb. 22, 2019