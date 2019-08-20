|
|
|
ALLEN John Richard
'Richard' Passed away peacefully
in hospital on Friday
August 2nd 2019, aged 64 years.
Requiem Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at 9.30am
on Wednesday September 4th at
St. Bede's Catholic Church, Rotherham followed by cremation at
Grenoside Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Richard for Westfield House may be left in the collection in church, given to the Funeral Director or sent
c/o Jeremy Neal Independent Funeral Service 471 Badsley Moor Lane Rotherham S65 2QS.
Published in The Star on Aug. 20, 2019