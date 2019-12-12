|
|
|
Sampson (née Mulcahy)
Johanna (Josie) Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 27th November,
aged 89 years.
Much loved wife, mum, mother in law, sister, nan, great nan, granny,
auntie and friend.
Requiem Mass to take place at
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hillsborough, on
Thursday 19th December at 12 noon followed by a brief committal at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent c/o G&M Lunt,
36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB
If you are joining us to celebrate her life, feel free to add a splash of colour to your outfit, her favourite was yellow.
Requiescat in Pace.
Published in The Star on Dec. 12, 2019