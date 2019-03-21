Resources More Obituaries for Joe Elliott Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joe Elliott

Notice Condolences ELLIOTT Joe Passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife Kath by his side on

March 12th, aged 86 years.

A much loved brother in law,

an adored uncle, great uncle

and also a dear friend to many.

Service to take place at City Road Cemetery Chapel on Thursday

March 28th at 1.00pm followed by a burial in City Road Cemetery at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o G & M Lunt, 36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.



They say there is a reason,

They say that time will heal,

But neither time nor reason will change the way I feel,

For no one knows the heartache,

That lies behind my smile,

No one knows how many times

I've broken down and cried,

I want to tell you something,

So there won't be any doubt,

You're so wonderful to think of,

But so hard to be without.

All my love Kath x x



Looking back with memories,

Upon the path you trod,

We bless the years we had with you,

And leave the rest to God.

Beloved brother in law of Maureen

and the late Philip.



Softly the leaves of memory fall,

Gently we gather and treasure

them all.

Love sister in law Pat, Karen

and Family x x



In memory of Joseph Elliott,

A special life never forgotten. x

Pauline and Family x



Uncle Joe,

Gone from us that smiling face,

The cheerful pleasant ways,

The heart that won so many friends,

In bygone, happy days.

Love Mark, Mandy and Chad x x x



For a dear uncle,

His cheery ways and smiling face,

Are a pleasure to recall,

He had a good word for one and all,

And died beloved by all.

Lots of love Clare x x x



Uncle Joe,

Your dear bright eyes and merry face are a pleasure to recall,

You had a loving word for each and died beloved by us all.

Lots of love Kay and Graham x x x



Beautiful memories silently kept,

Of one we loved and will never forget.

Love always Kirsty, Jay, Ruby and Hunter x x



I watched you suffer day by day,

And could not help in any way,

You're out of pain now,

Sleep tight Uncle Joe.

Love Megan and Harley x x Published in The Star on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices