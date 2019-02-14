|
SMITH Joanne Suddenly taken away from us on February 7th, 2019
aged 60 years.
Beloved Partner of Les. Much loved Sister of Jonathan and Margaret.
Loving Auntie of Kate, Holly and Freya.
The Funeral Service will take place at
City Road Crematorium on Tuesday February 26th at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Joanne made payable for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice to H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Published in The Star on Feb. 14, 2019
