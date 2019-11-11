|
|
|
Longden Joanne Peacefully in hospital on
29th October, aged 60 years.
A much loved mum of
Nadine and Hannah, dear daughter
of Jean and the late Ralph
also a loving sister of Jill.
Service to take place at
Grenoside Crematorium,
South Chapel at 11.30am on
Friday 22nd November, followed
by a celebration of Joanne's life
at St Luke's Clifford House at 1.00pm,
Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield, S11 9PX.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for St. Luke's Clifford House, may be given on the day or sent c/o
J.F. Knight Independent Family Funeral Directors, 339 Handsworth Road,
S13 9BP.
Published in The Star on Nov. 11, 2019