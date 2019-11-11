Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.F. Knight Funeral Director Services
339 Handsworth Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9BP
0114 288 0603
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:30
Grenoside Crematorium
South Chapel
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
13:00
St Luke's Clifford House
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Longden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Longden

Notice Condolences

Joanne Longden Notice
Longden Joanne Peacefully in hospital on
29th October, aged 60 years.
A much loved mum of
Nadine and Hannah, dear daughter
of Jean and the late Ralph
also a loving sister of Jill.
Service to take place at
Grenoside Crematorium,
South Chapel at 11.30am on
Friday 22nd November, followed
by a celebration of Joanne's life
at St Luke's Clifford House at 1.00pm,
Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield, S11 9PX.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for St. Luke's Clifford House, may be given on the day or sent c/o
J.F. Knight Independent Family Funeral Directors, 339 Handsworth Road,
S13 9BP.
Published in The Star on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -