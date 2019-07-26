|
WATERHOUSE
Joan Mary
Aged 98 years of Lodge Moor.
Died peacefully on 21st July in
The Laurels and The Limes Care Home.
Beloved wife of the late Joe, loving mother of the late Valerie and very dear and much loved mother-in-law of Jim.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday 5th August at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished made payable to "St. Luke's Hospice" may be sent to Adam Heath,
John Heath & Sons, 4-16, Earsham Street, Sheffield, S4 7LS
or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on July 26, 2019