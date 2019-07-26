Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
14:45
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Waterhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Waterhouse

Notice Condolences

Joan Waterhouse Notice
WATERHOUSE
Joan Mary
Aged 98 years of Lodge Moor.
Died peacefully on 21st July in
The Laurels and The Limes Care Home.
Beloved wife of the late Joe, loving mother of the late Valerie and very dear and much loved mother-in-law of Jim.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday 5th August at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished made payable to "St. Luke's Hospice" may be sent to Adam Heath,
John Heath & Sons, 4-16, Earsham Street, Sheffield, S4 7LS
or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.