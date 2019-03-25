|
PARKIN (née Gill)
Joan Passed away peacefully at home on 10th March 2019, aged 93. Loving wife of the late George, much loved mam of Glyn and Jill,
a very dear mother-in-law of Julie and John, a doting nan of Gemma, Jon, Amy and Shaun, and a great-nanny.
Funeral to take place at
Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel on Monday 1st April at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only but donations may be given on the day for Southey District Nurses and The Home Intensive Nursing Service.
Published in The Star on Mar. 25, 2019
