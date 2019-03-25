Home

Funeral
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
14:30
Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel
PARKIN (née Gill)
Joan Passed away peacefully at home on 10th March 2019, aged 93. Loving wife of the late George, much loved mam of Glyn and Jill,
a very dear mother-in-law of Julie and John, a doting nan of Gemma, Jon, Amy and Shaun, and a great-nanny.
Funeral to take place at
Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel on Monday 1st April at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only but donations may be given on the day for Southey District Nurses and The Home Intensive Nursing Service.
Published in The Star on Mar. 25, 2019
