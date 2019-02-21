|
|
|
Middleton Joan
nee Toseland Passed away peacefully on Saturday 2nd February at Norbury Court Care Home
aged 90 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Jack,
Mum to Craig, Mum-in-law to Jenny, Grandma to Claire and Paul and
Great Granny to Libby.
Joan will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
City Road crematorium on
Thursday 7th March, 11.45am.
Donations will be collected for Dementia UK on the day.
Many thanks to all the Staff
at Norbury Court who made her
last year a happy one.
Published in The Star on Feb. 21, 2019
