Joan Mellor

Joan Mellor Notice
MELLOR Née Walton
Joan Passed away peacefully in
Northfield Nursing Home
on February 13th 2019, aged 87years.
Beloved Wife of the late Ralph,
Much Loved Sister of Doreen, Derek,
Keith, Graham and Michael,
Loving Sister in law, Auntie and
Great Auntie.
The Funeral Service will take place at
City Road Crematorium on
Thursday February 28th at 11.00am.
No flowers by request please.
Donations in memory of Joan
made payable for Diabetes UK
to H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Published in The Star on Feb. 21, 2019
