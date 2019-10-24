|
|
|
LAMING Joan Margaret
(née Gapes) Formerly of
Dobcroft Road, Sheffield.
Passed away at Loxley Hall Care
Home, Helsby, Cheshire on
14th October 2019, aged 98 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack,
much loved mother of
John, Peter and Christopher and devoted grandmother of ten and
great grandmother of eight.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral at Chester Blacon Crematorium (CH1 5BB) on
Friday November 8th at 2:40pm.
Family flowers only please but donations to Leonard
Cheshire Disability will be
gratefully received.
All enquiries to
J C Clarke & Son
Funeral Directors,
Latham Avenue, Helsby,
Cheshire WA6 0DX
Telephone 01928 722059
Published in The Star on Oct. 24, 2019