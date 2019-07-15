|
Kitching (née Wragg)
Joan Died Sunday 30th June, peacefully in hospital, aged 86.
Wife of the late Bill, daughter of
the late Reg and Emily Wragg, sister of late brothers Donald and Michael
and very dear friend of Peter.
Funeral will be held at City Road on Monday 22nd July at 10.15am.
Flowers welcome or donations
to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.
Much loved Joan,
will be sadly missed by Peter.
Good night, God bless.
From Peter and Edwina, Rachael and family and Jayne and family.
Good night, God bless from good friends Joe, Mary, Sandra and David.
Published in The Star on July 15, 2019