|
|
|
GREEN (née Walker)
Joan Passed away peacefully in
Grange Crescent Care Home on
September 10th, 2019, aged 77 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Alan.
Much loved Mum of Allison and the late Joanne. Mother in law of Kip.
Loving Nannan of Reece and Lucy
Dear Sister, Sister in law and Aunty
Service and Cremation at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Friday September 20th at 9.45am.
Floral tributes or donations in memory of Joan made payable for The Grange Crescent Care Home may be given at the service or sent to H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Your presence we miss,
Your memory we treasure,
Loving you always,
Forgetting you never.
Published in The Star on Sept. 18, 2019