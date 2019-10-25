|
Crowther (née Calladine) Joan Passed away peacefully on 21st October 2019
aged 81 years.
Much loved wife of the late John,
a loving and devoted mum of Natalie
and a dear mother in law to Mick. Funeral service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium North Chapel on Friday 1st November at 12.00noon. Family flowers only by request donations in lieu for St Lukes Hospice may be given on the day or sent to
Eric Eyre Funeral Service, High Green, Sheffield, S35 3HR
Published in The Star on Oct. 25, 2019