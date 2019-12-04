Home

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:30
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Joan Crossley Notice
CROSSLEY (née Warrington)
Joan Passed away peacefully in Henleigh Hall Care Home on 16th November, aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of the late Michael,
a loving mum to Mark and John, mother in law to Sharron and Beverley, nan to Lauren, Niall and Joel, also a dear sister in law to Rita and Peter.
Service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday
10th December at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice may be sent c/o G & M Lunt,
36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Dec. 4, 2019
