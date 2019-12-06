|
|
|
COUSINS Nee Humberstone
Joan Mary Passed away peacefully in
Cotleigh Residential Home
on November 29th, 2019, aged 87 years
Beloved Wife of the late George Arthur.
Much Loved Mum of David, Janice, Robert, Ian, Cathrine, Glynnis, Louise, Joanne, Lesley, and the late Alison.
Loving Mother in law, Nannan,
Great Nannan, Sister, Sister in law
and Auntie.
The Funeral Service will take place at City Road Crematorium on
Wednesday December 11th at 1.00pm.
No flowers by request please.
Donations in memory of Joan made payable for the Alzheimer's Society
may be given at the Service or sent to H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Dec. 6, 2019