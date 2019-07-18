Home

Joan Chapman Notice
CHAPMAN (née Comery)
Joan Passed away peacefully at home on 3rd July,
aged 95 years, surrounded by
her loving family.
Beloved wife of the late Len,
a loving mum of Susan and Tracy,
mother in law to Roy and Paul,
also a much loved nannan to Amy, Emma, David, Angie and Louis and great granny to Brody and Liberty.
Service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 26th July at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for St. Luke's Hospice may be sent c/o G & M Lunt,
36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB
Published in The Star on July 18, 2019
