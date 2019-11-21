Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & M Lunt Funeral Directors
36 Abbey Lane
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S8 0GB
0114 2745508
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
14:00
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
14:45
Carterknowle Methodist Church
Edgedale Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Carter

Notice Condolences

Joan Carter Notice
Carter Joan Died peacefully
at home, aged 91 years,
on 3rd November.
Much loved mother of Susan,
Margaret and Geoff, mother in law
to Jerry, widow of Peter, loving
sister in law and a dear auntie to
her nieces and nephews.
Cremation service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday 2nd December at 2pm, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving
at Carterknowle Methodist Church, Edgedale Road at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
St Luke's Hospice or NSPCC may be sent c/o G & M Lunt Funeral Directors, 36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB
Published in The Star on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -