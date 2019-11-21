|
|
|
Carter Joan Died peacefully
at home, aged 91 years,
on 3rd November.
Much loved mother of Susan,
Margaret and Geoff, mother in law
to Jerry, widow of Peter, loving
sister in law and a dear auntie to
her nieces and nephews.
Cremation service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday 2nd December at 2pm, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving
at Carterknowle Methodist Church, Edgedale Road at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
St Luke's Hospice or NSPCC may be sent c/o G & M Lunt Funeral Directors, 36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB
Published in The Star on Nov. 21, 2019