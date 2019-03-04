|
|
|
ASHTON (née Reynolds)
Joan Aged 80 years. Died peacefully on
23rd February. Beloved wife of Ronald, sister of Zylpha Liz, mum to Jayne, Judith, Janice and Jimmy.
Adored Aunty, Nan and Great Nan. Loved for 80 years, loved forever. Service at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Thursday 7th March at 4pm. Celebration of life afterwards at Brunswick Gardens Village,
Station Road, Woodhouse. Donations to Alzheimer's Society in lieu of flowers may be made on the day.
Published in The Star on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More