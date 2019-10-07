|
GIBSON Jimmy Passed away on
September 25th 2019, aged 74 years. Beloved husband of Christine and dearly loved uncle and great uncle. Funeral service to be held at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel, on Tuesday 15th October, at 2:30 p.m. Flowers, or donations gratefully received for "Cancer Research U.K." may be given on the day, or sent to
W.J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Sheffield, S12 2AQ.
In loving memory of a wonderful husband and uncle, Jimmy.
You will be sadly missed and always in my heart. You will never be forgotten.
Your loving wife, Chris. x x
Published in The Star on Oct. 7, 2019