Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
13:00
St. William of York Church,
Ecclesall Road
SMYTHE Jessie Mary Aged 81 years.
Died suddenly on 12th November
at home in Holmesfield.
Beloved wife of the late Godfrey,
loving mother of William and James.
Dear mother in law of Joanne and Tracey and doting grandma of Alexander and Joseph.
Requiem Mass at St. William of York Church, Ecclesall Road on Friday
22nd November at 1pm followed by
interment at Holmesfield Churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations if wished, made payable to
'CAFOD' may be sent to
Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or
online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Nov. 15, 2019
