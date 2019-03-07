|
|
|
Booth Jennifer Margaret On 27th February in hospital,
aged 69 years.
Retired R.E. Teacher at High Storrs.
Beloved daughter of the late John and Kathleen, dearly loved sister of the
late Angela, very dear auntie of Edward and Helen and dear great auntie of Harriet and Rowan.
Reception into Christ Church, Dore on Tuesday 19th March at 5.00pm.
Funeral service Wednesday
20th March at 11.30am and afterwards at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but donations payable to
Cancer Research U.K. may be sent to Jason Heath, John Heath and Sons, Earsham Street, S4 7LS.
Published in The Star on Mar. 7, 2019
