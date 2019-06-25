|
STARKEY Jennie
(nee Beckett) It is with great sadness the family announce Jennie's death on June 11th in the Northern General Hospital, aged 96 years. Precious mother to Pat and much loved 'Nan' to Jane, Richard, and Susan.
Funeral Service on Thursday, 4th July, 11.30am at Holy Trinity Church,
Grove Rd, S7 2HB, followed by 12.30pm Committal at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium. Refreshments in the Church Hall from 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please; donations,
if wished, to Sheffield Live At Home
c/o G&M Lunt Funeral Directors Ltd, 0114 2745508.
Published in The Star on June 25, 2019
