BURLISON Jeff Died peacefully on
17th July 2019, at the Northern General Hospital,
Sheffield, Jeff, aged 92 was the
beloved husband of the late Dorothy,
father of Paul and Neil, father in law to Dawn and Elaine, grandad to
Jennifer, Simon, Helen, Gemma and Ross and brother in law to Elaine
and Graham.
The funeral service will take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Thursday 1st August at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations in
lieu, if desired, to the
Sheffield Children's Hospital.
A collection box will be available at the crematorium. Alternatively, donations may be sent to Wood Funeral Services, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8TP.
Published in The Star on July 25, 2019