Smith Jeannette A. Passed away peacefully in the Manchester Royal Infirmary on 7th October 2019,
aged 84 years.
She was a much-loved wife,
mother, grandmother and a GP
in Staveley, Derbyshire.
She was an inspiration to
all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at
Cheadle Hulme Methodist Church
(SK8 7AL), Stockport on
Thursday 24th October at 1.00pm.
No flowers, please.
Donations, if desired,
to National Kidney Federation
or British Red Cross.
All enquiries and donations care of
Jonathan Alcock and Sons Ltd.,
Brook House, Brook Road, Cheadle. SK8 1PQ. Tel: 0161 428 2097
Published in The Star on Oct. 17, 2019