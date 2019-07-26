|
|
|
THORPE (née Froggatt)
Jean Passed away peacefully at
The Manor House, Knaresborough
on 19th July, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Len,
a loving mum of Jane, mother in law to Shaun, also a much loved grandma to Charlotte and Ed and a dear sister of Fran and Bill and sister to her twin,
the late Julia and sister of the late Margaret, Grace and Pat.
Requiem Mass to take place at the Church of Our Lady Queen of Heaven and St. Oswald, 126 Southend Road, Wybourn on Friday 2nd August at 1.45pm followed by committal at
City Road Crematorium at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for the Alzheimer's Society may be given on the day or sent
c/o G & M Lunt Ltd, 36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Requiescat in Pace
Published in The Star on July 26, 2019