Eric Eyre Funeral Service
Mortomley House
High Green, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S35 3HR
0114 284 8202
Seymour (nee Warrington)
Jean Passed away peacefully
on 10th August 2019,
aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the
late John Barry Seymour and a loving mother to the late Christopher.
Funeral service at St Leonard's Church, Wortley on Monday 9th September at 12.30pm followed by Cremation at Grenoside Crematorium in the
South Chapel at 13.30.pm.
No flowers by request donations
in lieu for Silver Lodge Residents Comfort Fund. These may be
given on the day or sent to
Eric Eyre Funeral Service, Mortomley Lane, High Green, Sheffield, S35 3HR.
Published in The Star on Sept. 2, 2019
