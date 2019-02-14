Home

Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:15
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Powell Jean Mary Died peacefully on 7th February, aged 94 in the Cairn Home, Crosspool. Loved wife of the late John Powell, mother of Susan and Christine, grandmother to Jamie and Simon and their partners Rocío and Nicola. Great grandmother to James, Scott and Yago.
Funeral to take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium at 11.15am on Thursday 28th February and afterwards at the Robin Hood, Millhouses. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society or Multiple Sclerosis.
Published in The Star on Feb. 14, 2019
