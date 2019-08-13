|
|
|
McDONALD-HOBLEY
Jean Pauline Passed away peacefully on Saturday 28th July 2019,
aged 81 years.
Musical comedienne and actress formerly of Tipton, West Midlands
who performed under the name Pauline Garner.
Beloved wife to the late
Mr McDonald-Hobley.
Her funeral service will take place
on Monday 19th August 2019, 12.00
at The Church of Transfiguration,
Canford Cliffs followed
by the committal at
Bournemouth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
Deric Scott Funeral Directors,
755 Christchurch Road, Boscombe, BH7 6AN or 01202 309609.
Published in The Star on Aug. 13, 2019