Marshall Jean Formerly of Blackstock Road, Passed away peacefully on 25th September 2019 aged 84 years. Much loved wife of the late Doug, cherished mum of Gillian and Gary, very special mum in law of Tim and Michelle, devoted grandma (Jean) of Laura & Jake, Matthew, Willis and Matilda. Funeral service and cremation at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday 17th October at 10:30 am.
No flowers by request, donations if desired for The Alzheimer's Society may be given on the day.
Loved and remembered always
Published in The Star on Oct. 10, 2019