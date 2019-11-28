|
|
|
HOFF Jean
née Isdell Peacefully in hospital on
15th November 2019,
aged 78 years.
Beloved Wife of Roy.
The Funeral Service will take place
at City Road Crematorium on
Wednesday 11th December 2019
at 11.00am. No flowers please but donations if desired to the
Department of Biomedical Science, University of Sheffield which can be made on the day of the funeral as a donation box will be available at the Crematorium or can be passed c/o Philip Gray, G.E.Foers & Co,
1 Aughton Road, Swallownest, Sheffield, S26 4TF.
Published in The Star on Nov. 28, 2019