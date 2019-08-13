|
HARRIS Jean Aged 95, widow of Stan. Passed away peacefully in Broomgrove Nursing Home on 8th August 2019.
Jean will be sadly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
A special thank you to the staff at Broomgrove for their dedicated care and friendship.
A cremation service will be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 20th August at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jean are invited in support of Broomgrove Nursing Home Trust
Published in The Star on Aug. 13, 2019